By Josef Al Shemary

Model and wife of actor Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, has said the Die Hard star is "in really great health" but "his brain is failing him".

Heming Willis is her husband's carer, after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022, and spoke about the 70-year-old star's condition during an interview on ABC News's Good Morning America show. She said: "Bruce is still very mobile, Bruce is in really great health overall, it's just his brain that is failing him. "The language is going and, you know, we've learned to adapt, and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way." Read more: Michael Jackson's eldest son announces engagement to longtime partner with sweet nod to pop icon Read more: Robbie Williams sued by Angels ‘co-writer’ who claims he earned just £7,500 from penning hit single

Willis retired from acting after initially being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects language and speech. “For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet and, when the family would get together, he would just melt a little bit,” Heming Willis told ABC of her husband’s early symptoms. “He felt a little removed, a little cold, not like Bruce who was very warm and very affectionate. To go the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary.” A year after his aphasia diagnosis, the award-winning actor got another diagnosis for frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” Willis’s family said at the time in a joint statement with his daughters, his wife, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore. When Heming Willis first learned of the diagnosis, “I was so panicked and I just remembered hearing it and not hearing anything else,” she said. “It was like I was freefalling.” But the British-American model went on to say that she still has moments when she recognises her husband.