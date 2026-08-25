Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year as Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw won the women’s award for the second time. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year as Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw won the women’s award for the second time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Playmaker Fernandes broke the all-time record for Premier League assists during an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, setting up 21 goals as he surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. The 31-year-old also scored nine times as United overcame a shaky first half of the campaign to finish third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick and earn a Champions League return. Fernandes was pleased to have been voted the winner by his fellow professionals. He said: “It is obviously a very proud moment. They are the ones you go on the pitch against and it’s probably not easy to vote for someone you play against, so it is a very good moment.” Read More: Manchester United sign Brighton's Carlos Baleba in £70m deal to complete Carrick's midfield overhaul Read More: Leeds United co-owner jailed in US following prostitution sting

Bruno Fernandes with his PFA players player of the year award during the PFA Awards 2026 at Manchester Opera House. Picture date: Tuesday August 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The Portugal international is the Red Devils’ first winner since Wayne Rooney took home the trophy in 2009-10 and adds to his Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award from May. Manchester City sharpshooter Shaw, who was also recognised by the FWA, scooped the PFA Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time. The 29-year-old claimed the trophy in 2023-24 and won it again having scored 21 goals on the way to a third straight Golden Boot and her maiden Women’s Super League title. Arsenal’s Olivia Smith picked up the women’s PFA Young Player of the Year title for the second campaign running, having won the 2025 crown for her exploits at Liverpool and continued her form in the capital. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly was named men’s PFA Young Player of the Year following an outstanding campaign that ended with the versatile talent helping England to win World Cup bronze.

Khadija "Bunny" Shaw with her PFA players player of the year award during the PFA Awards 2026 at Manchester Opera House. Picture date: Tuesday August 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The 21-year-old was part of the PFA Premier League Team of the Year along with City team-mates Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo. O’Reilly said: “I had a great season. I’m very proud of the season I had. I won two trophies with my club and managed to play at the World Cup with my country. I’m over the moon how it turned out.” Champions Arsenal had five representatives in David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with Player of the Year Fernandes of United and Brentford’s Igor Thiago completing the team. The PFA WSL Team of the Year featured three players from triumphant City, with Shaw joined by team-mates Kerstin Casparij and Yui Hasegawa. Mariona Caldentey, last year’s PFA Women’s Player of the Year, was joined in the XI by fellow Arsenal players Emily Fox and Alessia Russo. Tottenham defender Toko Koga and Manchester United’s Jess Park were also included in a team, as were the Chelsea trio of Hannah Hampton, Ellie Carpenter and Lauren James.

(left to right) Bruno Fernandes, David Raya, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Nico O'Reilly, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki with their PFA Premier League team of the yeard awards. Picture: Alamy

England's Nico O'Reilly was named Young PFA Players' Player of the Year after a breakout campaign. Picture: Getty

Hayden Hackney, now of Everton, was named Championship PFA Players’ Player of the Year for his performances for defeated play-off finalists Middlesbrough. Dom Ballard, who scored a jaw-dropping effort for new club Bristol City at the weekend, collected the League One award for goal-laden season at Leyton Orient. Swindon striker Aaron Drinan’s performances saw him collect the League Two award, while Lily Crosthwaite of Birmingham took the WSL2 player accolade.

Sir Kenny Dalglish arrives for the PFA Awards 2026 at Manchester Opera House. Picture date: Tuesday August 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Karen Carney arrives for the PFA Awards 2026 at Manchester Opera House. Picture date: Tuesday August 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy