Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United wanted him to leave in the summer after Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal proposed a huge transfer offer.

Fernandes rejected the deal in order to stay at Old Trafford, where his current contract runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

The Red Devils' captain, 31, said he was "hurt" when club bosses told him he was allowed to move to the Saudi Pro League giant, who offered a £100 million fee and £700,000 a week in wages.

"From the club I felt it was, 'If you go it's not so bad for us'. It hurts me a bit." the Portuguese international told Canal 11, a channel owned by the Portuguese Football Federation.

"More than hurting me, it makes me sad," the midfielder added.

"I'm a player that no-one can criticise, I'm always available, I always give my best.

"I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money.

"I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club."

Fernandes had previously said he would not discuss his future with anyone until after next year's World Cup.

Since joining United from Sporting Lisbon for £47m in January 2020, he has made 307 appearances for the club, scoring 103 goals and providing 93 assists.

This season, he has five goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

The playmaker also said that United boss Ruben Amorim had urged him to stay at Old Trafford over the summer.

He added that one of the main reasons why he didn't join Al-Hilal was because he wanted to continue to "play at the highest level".

Despite this, "the club wanted me to leave", Fernandes said.

"I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me.

"But if I said I wanted to leave, even with the manager wanting me to stay, the club would let me."