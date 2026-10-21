United’s season sank to a new low as they were humbled 4-1 by the Italian side in the Champions League.

It has been a troubled start to the campaign for United with just seven points collected from seven Premier League games, defender Lisandro Martinez openly highlighting the club’s shortcomings, and Carrick under pressure.

Captain Fernandes, who was substituted after 67 minutes at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, delivered a damning assessment after the game.

Fernandes told TNT Sports: “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little bit of space in behind, and trying to get the ball in the first moment, to wait for them, to give them the ball.

“Sometimes when you give too much of the ball to these teams, they get confidence. They have so many bodies behind the ball that make you run a lot, make people get frustrated, and then obviously when you recover the ball, the legs and the brain are much more difficult to make it work.”

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