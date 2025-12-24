Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim does not believe Bruno Fernandes’ injury will keep him out for very long but declined to put a timescale on his absence.

“Not for this game,” he said on the prospect of either being available.

However, ahead of the Boxing Day game against Newcastle, Amorim softened his view on the extent of Fernandes’ injury and also that of the calf problem sustained by Kobbie Mainoo who missed the Villa game.

The Portugal international sustained a soft tissue injury in Sunday’s defeat by Aston Villa, after which Amorim said he feared his captain would be out for “a while”.

“They are recovering. I don’t think that is going to take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno.”

Asked for a timescale on Fernandes’ absence, Amorim added: “I don’t want to say, I have an idea but let’s see.”

It comes after Red Devils' captain, 31, said he was "hurt" when club bosses told him he was allowed to move to the Saudi Pro League giant, who offered a £100 million fee and £700,000 a week in wages.

Fernandes rejected the deal in order to stay at Old Trafford, where his current contract runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

"From the club I felt it was, 'If you go it's not so bad for us'. It hurts me a bit." the Portuguese international told Canal 11, a channel owned by the Portuguese Football Federation.

"More than hurting me, it makes me sad," the midfielder added.

"I'm a player that no-one can criticise, I'm always available, I always give my best.

"I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money.

"I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club."