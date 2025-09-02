Joe Emery, 43, has suffered the consequences of a “brutal” job market ever since he was let go from his copywriter role at Virgin Media O2 in August 2023. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A jobseeker who has sent more than 5,000 applications in the last two years says the endless effort to look for employment has left him 'mentally, physically and financially' in pain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Emery, 43, has suffered the consequences of a "brutal" job market ever since he was let go from his copywriter role at Virgin Media O2 in August 2023. He has applied for thousands of employment opportunities on various job sites, but constantly finds himself competing against hundreds of other candidates for each position. The toxic job hunt has "destroyed" Joe's life and he was admitted to a psychiatric unit in June after his dad found him "crying, self-harming and screaming" in his room. Describing the impact long-term unemployment has had on his life to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Mr Emery said: "Life, social life, finances destroyed, mental health destroyed, Ended up in a psychiatric unit, confidence hanging in there. "But yeah, physically it's had an enormous effect on me. Panic attacks so bad I couldn't breathe. The psychiatric unit, hair falling out in clumps, grinding a tooth so hard I made a hole in it.

"So physically, mentally, financially, it has destroyed me and I now have to try and rebuild my life not from zero, but from multiple levels below zero." Read more: Asylum seeker living in 'newly built £300,000 townhouse' speaks for the first time on adapting to life in the UK Read more: Pound falls sharply in wake of Starmer 'reset' that sidelined Rachel Reeves Things have only got tougher for Mr Emery in 2025, as he faces growing competition for work after UK unemployment rose to 4.7% in August - the highest since 2021. This bloated pool of potential employees has flooded a shrinking job market, with vacancies plummeting at the fastest rate in nearly two years in June - down 145,000 from a year ago and still below pre-pandemic levels. It means there are now 2.3 unemployed people per job vacancy, up from 1.7 before the pandemic, with 500 applicants per role the new normal. "I've just been constant applying, constant pitching, knocking on doors, hoping that something will break," Mr Emery said. "There's just not enough jobs around and there's a market that's flooded with candidates."

Joe has applied for thousands of roles on various job sites but has found himself competing against hundreds of other candidates for each position. Picture: Facebook