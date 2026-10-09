The recent drop in temperature has made one thing very clear to Brits across the country: summer is over. But just how brutal a winter can we expect - and will it snow?

The recent drop in temperatures have sparked speculation that snow may be heading to the UK this winter. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The recent drop in temperature has made one thing very clear to Brits across the country: summer is over. But just how brutal a winter can we expect?

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The polar vortex rumoured to be heading for the UK comes courtesy of El Niño - a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that develops in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The weather pattern is associated with an increased risk of deep freezes, according to the Met Office. So will El Niño bring snow to British shores? Read more: 'Unprecedented' El Nino weather event to be 'strongest in living memory' as storms and rain to hit UK, says Met Office Read more: Londoners urged to stockpile three days of food and create 'emergency plan' ahead of 'Godzilla' El Niño

Brits may need to prepare for a tough winter after a long and glorious summer. Picture: Getty

The good news for Brits still grieving warmer weather is that for the remainder of autumn, El Niño actually increases the chance of wet, mild and possibly stormy weather. Further into the winter months, the climate could shift towards cold and snow, depending on changes in the polar vortex, but at this stage, nothing is certain. The current El Nino has reached record-breaking levels weeks before it is to peak, with “far-reaching” impacts on weather patterns likely around the world, the Met Office said. Experts at the Met Office said the phenomenon, which has already been labelled a “super” or even “Godzilla” El Nino, had exceeded previous records with several weeks to go before it is to peak.

The current El Niño event has now broken previous records. It started in June and is due to last until next year, changing global weather patterns.



Read our latest blog ⤵️https://t.co/JE9d9fRcvY — Met Office (@metoffice) September 22, 2026

The El Nino is a naturally-occurring climate phenomenon that develops in the Pacific Ocean when sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific become significantly warmer than average, changing atmospheric circulation patterns and affecting weather worldwide. Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at the Met Office, said: “We have been signalling for months that the developing El Nino will be an unprecedented event. “The fact that it has already exceeded previous records, with several weeks to go before it peaks later this year, shows the enormity of this El Nino.

Drought was declared across seven areas of England this summer. Picture: Getty

“Scientists are still assessing whether the impacts will be in proportion to its magnitude, but we are already seeing expected effects worldwide.” For the UK that means an increased likelihood of wetter and stormier conditions during autumn and early winter, while later in the season El Nino is associated with an increased risk of cold snaps. Elsewhere, the Indian monsoon is running below normal, which is consistent with the developing El Nino, the Met Office said, while other areas such as southern Africa may be at increased risk of drought. The event will have impacts worldwide, affecting everything from agriculture to water, energy demand, wildfire risk and nature. The current El Nino is developing on top of human-caused climate change, which is mostly as a result of burning fossil fuels for power, heating, transport and industry and is causing temperature rises and more extreme weather, and is likely to push up global temperatures in 2027 to new record levels.

Cars struggle to drive along a flooded country road. Picture: Alamy