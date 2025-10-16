Avon & Somerset Police said Bryan Smith's driving was amongst the "most reckless and exceedingly dangerous" they had ever seen.

This is the moment a "reckless" driver was stopped after leading police - as well as a helicopter - on a dangerous half-hour pursuit across Bristol.

Bryan Smith, 47, of no fixed address, drove on pavements, through several red lights and was recorded driving at 80mph in a 30mph limit before he was stopped by officers in Fishponds. On September 2, PC Dan Hamblin, of the Roads Policing Unit, was driving on Whitchurch Lane when he spotted a car that had been reported stolen a few days earlier and was being driven on cloned registration plates. Despite activating the lights and sirens on his car, Smith failed to stop and drove off at speed. Last week, Smith was jailed for 16 months at Bristol Crown Court after admitting multiple driving offences. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.

The vehicle was followed by specially trained officers and a National Police Air Service helicopter. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Officers made use of stingers in attempt to bring his vehicle to a stop, however Smith drove onto pavements and narrowly avoided other vehicles to evade them. The court also heard he went through red lights on multiple occasions before he hit two vehicles belonging to members of the public in Ledbury Road in Fishponds where his car became stuck. Officers attempting to arrest Smith spotted he was still trying to drive off despite the collision and tased him to prevent the pursuit continuing any further.

The vehicle was seen mounting the pavement. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Following his arrest, he was charged with the following offences: Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Failing to provide a specimen for analysis

Dangerous driving

The car had been reported stolen a few days earlier and was being driven on cloned registration plates. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

'Reckless' PC Hamblin said: "Smith's driving was amongst the most reckless and exceedingly dangerous I have ever seen and this sentence to reflects that. "Thanks to the skill of officers and the support of the police helicopter, he was stopped without any person coming to harm. "Driving at the speed and the manner he did could have had serious consequences and this sentence protects the public from him."