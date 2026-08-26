Police are investigating an alleged assault following an incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse at a nightclub in Derby.

Carse, 31, was seen in handcuffs in footage which circulated online after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following an incident at around 4am on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Derbyshire Police said it was investigating allegations of an assault in the city centre, but no arrests have yet been made.

Carse was dropped from the England squad for their second Test against Pakistan after joining a growing list of players who have been involved in alcohol-related incidents in the past year.

Police previously said the pace bowler was “de-arrested… having agreed to leave the area”.

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