Police investigating alleged assault after nightclub incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse
Police are investigating an alleged assault following an incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse at a nightclub in Derby.
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Carse, 31, was seen in handcuffs in footage which circulated online after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following an incident at around 4am on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Derbyshire Police said it was investigating allegations of an assault in the city centre, but no arrests have yet been made.
Carse was dropped from the England squad for their second Test against Pakistan after joining a growing list of players who have been involved in alcohol-related incidents in the past year.
Police previously said the pace bowler was “de-arrested… having agreed to leave the area”.
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Carse had been celebrating Durham’s County Championship win over Derbyshire alongside former England captain Ben Stokes and seamer Matthew Potts.
The force has not said whether he had any role in the alleged assault.
Confirming an investigation had been launched, police said: “We are investigating allegations of an assault in Derby city centre.“
No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.”
The independent Cricket Regulator has launched its own separate investigation into the incident.
Current England captain Joe Root declared himself “really hacked off” by the latest drinking drama to engulf his side, telling reporters the team must now work hard to regain public trust.