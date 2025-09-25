Man accused of murdering mum and three children in house fire found dead in prison
The man was charged with attempted murder of the mother and her three children, aged 1, 5, and 9.
A man accused of killing a young mother and her three children in a house fire has been found dead in his prison cell.
Mohammed Shabir, 44, was on remand for the murders of Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her children, Denisty Birtle, aged-nine, Oscar Birtle, aged-five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle.
Shabir was also charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Antonia Gawith, and Bryonie's sister.
Huge flames ripped through their home on Westbury Road in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on August 21 last year.
Shabir was found dead at HMP Leeds, the Prison Service confirmed.
An investigation will be launched into his death.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Mohammed Shabir died on 24 September 2025 at HMP Leeds.
"As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."
Shabir was one of three men accused of setting the property alight.
Shabir, Sharaz Ali, 40, and Calum Sunderland, 26, were all due to stand trial for the murders at Bradford Crown Court in November.
All three men, hailing from Keighley, West Yorks, denied the charges.
In a statement issued after the fire, Ms Gawith family spoke of their "unimaginable sadness and grief".
They said: "[She] was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone.
"Her kids were everything to her, her whole life.
"We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family.
"No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with."
Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the fire last year.
One note read: "To Bryony [sic], Denisty, Oscar + Aubree.
"Thinking of you at this difficult time. Have fun in heaven. We will miss you."