The man was charged with attempted murder of the mother and her three children, aged 1, 5, and 9.

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Alice Padgett

A man accused of killing a young mother and her three children in a house fire has been found dead in his prison cell.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, was on remand for the murders of Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her children, Denisty Birtle, aged-nine, Oscar Birtle, aged-five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle. Shabir was also charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Antonia Gawith, and Bryonie's sister. Read More: Man who murdered eight-year-old Victoria Climbie refused prison release Read More: Mother praises daughter’s strength after teen was ‘stabbed five times’ in horror attack

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Mohammed Shabir (second left) and Calum Sunderland (right) appearing at Bradford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Huge flames ripped through their home on Westbury Road in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on August 21 last year. Shabir was found dead at HMP Leeds, the Prison Service confirmed. An investigation will be launched into his death.

Police outside a house in Minnie Street, as West Yorkshire Police said a number of warrants were executed in the Keighley area of Bradford overnight in relation to the fatal fire on August 21. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the service said: "Mohammed Shabir died on 24 September 2025 at HMP Leeds. "As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate." Shabir was one of three men accused of setting the property alight. Shabir, Sharaz Ali, 40, and Calum Sunderland, 26, were all due to stand trial for the murders at Bradford Crown Court in November. All three men, hailing from Keighley, West Yorks, denied the charges.

