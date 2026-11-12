BTCC team offers £25k reward after Audi touring car stolen from event in London
Power Maxed Racing said A3 was taken from a promotional exhibition at the Excel Centre
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A British Touring Car Championship team has offered £25,000 for information after one of its Audi A3 racing cars was stolen from a promotional event.
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Power Maxed Racing said the car, which was driven by Scottish racer Dexter Patterson in the 2026 season, was taken from London's ExCeL arena on Wednesday.
The outfit, which finished third in the teams' championship, wrote on Instagram on Thursday that the Audi had been locked inside its racing trailer at the centre.
"We are understandably shocked and devastated that something like this could happen, particularly from what should have been a secure location," a statement read.
The team is offering £25,000 for information leading to the safe recovery of the car.
Touring cars are racing versions of showroom-specification vehicles but, although they look like their road equivalent, are much more powerful and not road legal.
Patterson came 14th in the 2026 championship, with his best result being a third-place finish in the final round at Brands Hatch last month.
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The Power Maxed statement added: "Our priority is simple: we want our car back. We are not interested in confrontation, accusations or making this situation any more complicated than it needs to be.
"If you have the car, know where it is, or have information that could lead to its recovery, we encourage you to contact us directly and confidentially.
"We are perfectly happy to arrange for the car to be left at an agreed safe location, with no questions asked by PMR. The £25,000 reward will be paid upon the safe recovery of the complete vehicle."
Power Maxed Racing switched to the Audi for the 2026 season, having run a Seat the previous season, and other drivers Aiden Moffat and Mikey Doble both claimed wins.
The squad, which receives no support from Audi, won the independent teams championship, and Doble won the independent drivers' title.