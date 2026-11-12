A British Touring Car Championship team has offered £25,000 for information after one of its Audi A3 racing cars was stolen from a promotional event.

Power Maxed Racing said the car, which was driven by Scottish racer Dexter Patterson in the 2026 season, was taken from London's ExCeL arena on Wednesday.

The outfit, which finished third in the teams' championship, wrote on Instagram on Thursday that the Audi had been locked inside its racing trailer at the centre.

"We are understandably shocked and devastated that something like this could happen, particularly from what should have been a secure location," a statement read.

The team is offering £25,000 for information leading to the safe recovery of the car.

Touring cars are racing versions of showroom-specification vehicles but, although they look like their road equivalent, are much more powerful and not road legal.

Patterson came 14th in the 2026 championship, with his best result being a third-place finish in the final round at Brands Hatch last month.

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