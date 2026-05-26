BTS returned with their fifth studio ⁠album, Arirang, in March

Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope of BTS accept the Song of the Summer award for "Swim" onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards. Picture: Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

K-pop sensations BTS scored the top honour of artist of the year on Monday at the fan-voted American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

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BTS prevailed in a high-powered artist of the year category that included Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any musician over her career, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others. The group also claimed best male K-pop artist and song of the summer for the single "Swim". Members of the globally popular boy band have recently returned to performing as a group on the world stage after completing military service in South Korea. "We made it once again!" BTS leader RM told screaming fans inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. BTS won the same honour in 2021. Read more: Rebekah Vardy claims 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney for 'Wagatha Christie' scandal Read more: Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts announces birth of daughter

J-Hope of BTS at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25. Picture: Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

"Our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, goes to the armies all over the world," RM added, referring to the nickname for BTS fans. "You have stood by us for the past 13 years." The red-carpet gala, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+ PSKY.O, opened with members of BTS in a pre-recorded performance of "Hooligan" from a recent Vegas concert. In March, BTS returned with their fifth studio ⁠album Arirang. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks, a first for a K-pop group or artist. In other AMA wins for K-pop, the song of the year award went to EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the voices behind the fictional group HUNTR/X and "Golden," the upbeat tune from the Netflix NFLX.O animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters." The trio won three AMAs in total. Katseye, a global girl group with members from four countries, also took home three awards including new artist of the year.

KATSEYE accept the New Artist of the Year award onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards. Picture: Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images