Jimin, Jin, V and Suga of BTS are seen departing for New York via Incheon International Airport. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

K-pop boyband BTS can be seen struggling with their return to music after military service in BTS: The Return, a new Netflix documentary on the group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Bao Nguyen-directed documentary follows the group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook - as they reunite for their latest album and their return to stage. It comes after all members completed mandatory military service in their home country of South Korea following a 2022 hiatus "at the height of their popularity". The chart-topping boyband, known for hits including Dynamite and Butter, made their return to the stage last week a day after releasing their latest album, Arirang. Their documentary film, which is almost two hours long, features archival footage of the group, including from their first concert in 2013, and documents BTS' time in Los Angeles in 2025 as they record their new album. Read More: David and Victoria Beckham's £6mil renovation plans at Cotswolds mansion met with fury by locals Read More: Jesy Nelson reveals twin daughters are at Great Ormond Street Hospital amid SMA treatment

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS. Picture: Getty

The band are seen struggling with their return to the music industry, with each member sharing different concerns about releasing a new record after a four-year break. Kim Nam-joon, who performs under the name RM, is seen reflecting on the group's past and wondering how they will move forward in the future as he says they must "decide what to keep and what to change". He adds: "We're just trying to find out what makes us special, and what makes us BTS." The 31-year-old singer also reflected on his time in the military, and said: "Personally, I really hate to be stuck in a routine. "The funny thing is, we spent a year-and-a-half in the military, and now it all feels like a dream. It feels like we were never there. "Things change and trends shift all the time. Newer artists are breaking into the industry all the time. We have to change, too. How are we supposed to evolve and grow if we keep pushing against the tide? That's just existing."