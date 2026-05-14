Global superstars Madonna and Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS will headline the first World Cup final half-time show.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who revealed the line-up via a social media video featuring characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets, is the curator of the landmark performance.

The World Cup final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who also shared details of the event in an Instagram post, announced plans for the show in March last year.

It could lead to the half-time interval during the final lasting longer than the customary 15 minutes.

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