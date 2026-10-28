The Chancellor’s Budget announcements today have done little for taxpayers, businesses or the future growth of UK Plc.

In this regard, it is particularly worrying that the Budget doesn’t appear to have had any meaningful focus on perhaps the two key financial and funding issues facing the Government at present, which are the ongoing and rapid increase in the social welfare budget – which could reach ca. £400bn in the next few years – and the need to increase Defence spending significantly over the coming years.

For example, though Mr Healey indicated that they would cut the social welfare budget in a ‘Labour way’, there were no detailed plans as to what this means and how this will be achieved. In reality, the social welfare budget represents ca. 30% of the Government’s total expenditure and is the Government's biggest individual cost.

Realistically, unless these costs are proactively addressed – and this is something which will be politically difficult for a Labour Government to do – Mr Healey’s claims to be ensuring the Government has ‘fiscal headroom’ are realistically very optimistic. Similar concerns exist with the failure of Mr Healey to provide any clear guidance on the future Defence Budget, with detailed defence funding being ‘pushed back’ until the next Government spending review, scheduled for 2027.

It is also worth noting that many of the taxes raised in this Budget will, in a meaningful sense, raise very little for the Government from an overall tax-receipts perspective. For example, perhaps the two key ‘tax rises’ in the Budget – the additional 2% rise in the income tax rate charged on letting profits and the 3% extra surcharge on the corporate tax paid by the banks – will, on a combined basis, raise only perhaps £1.8bn per annum. Given total Government tax receipts are in excess of £1trillion, this shows how little the measures will raise.

However, whilst the total additional tax receipts from these measures will – from a Government tax receipts perspective at least – be minimal, these changes could still have a significant impact on the UK economy and the position of taxpayers generally.

For example, the increase in letting taxes, with the basic rate of income tax on letting profits now due to rise to 24%, could easily encourage private landlords to ‘sell up’.

If this happens, the change will have a real cost for private tenants, as they’ll face an increasingly small supply of suitable accommodation and inevitable rent increases.

Similarly, the increase in the special tax burden on bank profits – though only meant to be temporary – will almost certainly lead banks to reduce the rates they pay on people’s savings and/or increase the interest rates they charge on mortgages and loans.

Whilst there are some measures in the Budget which will help certain taxpayers – for example, the increase in the Approved Mileage Allowance rates which taxpayers can use for claiming tax relief on their business mileage will be particularly welcomed by the self-employed – these tax reliefs are generally few and far between and don’t appear to resolve many of the core problems within the tax system.

Similarly, while other measures do give certain taxpayers a ‘win’, Mr Healey’s changes balance these ‘winners’ with many significant losers. This is particularly true of the proposed changes to gas bills, where the Government removes the ‘standing charge’ of approximately £100 that homeowners currently pay on their gas bills, but balances this with an increase in the unit price homeowners pay for gas.

Though the Government’s figures suggest that ca. 60% of homeowners will win from this change, the reality is that older people – who often have higher energy usage – could in many cases lose significantly from these changes.

Whilst there is often much to recommend a ‘steady as she goes’ approach to the economy and taxation, this philosophy clearly isn’t appropriate when the economy is falling off the proverbial cliff. Sadly, therefore, this Budget appears to do little to help drive the UK economy forward at a time of real global challenge.

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Robert Salter is Director at Blick Rothernberg.

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