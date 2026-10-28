The Budget 2026 is upon us, which means that there are headlines aplenty about fiscal headroom, income tax threshold and standing charges… But what do all of these mean?

Here we try and break down what some of the most commonly used terms mean.

But, while the implications are set to touch all of us, the language used can often be confusing.

Other financial policies will likely be announced as part of the Budget, and these are set to be debated in the Commons throughout the afternoon.

John Healey is set to give the financial statement on Wednesday , which will set out the government’s spending priorities for the year ahead.

What is fiscal responsibility?

This is the concept that the government is responsible for the needs of its citizens and that it must balance taxation and spending, as well as inflation, for the best outcome for all.

Governments abide by their own financial rules and limits to ensure the economy will survive.

What does fiscal headroom mean?

Headroom is the amount of leeway a government has within its self-imposed rules on spending and taxation.

Creating headroom will free up reserves for a potential crisis and allow stronger growth, but might see services and spending restricted.

The government is reported to be targeting creating £15 billion worth of fiscal headroom within the Budget, which is rumoured to be partly funded by £5 billion created in tax hikes.

What is income tax threshold?

The income tax threshold is the minimum amount of income you can earn in a tax year before you start paying income tax on it.

At present, the government allows you to earn £12,570 per year before you need to start paying income tax.

What is the energy price cap?

The energy price cap is a limit set by Ofgen, the energy regulator, of the maximum amount that companies can charge customers in the UK.

This does not mean that Brits can face a maximum bill, but it relates to the maximum that can be charged for a kWh of energy used.

Currently, until December 31, the price cap is set at £1,723 per year for a typical household.Mr Healey is expected to make reference to the energy price cap in the Budget.

What are gas standing charges?

One of the main headlines ahead of the Budget is that the gas bill standing charges are set to be scrapped.

A standing charge for gas is a fixed daily fee that gets added to your energy bill, regardless of how much gas or electricity you use, and it has been criticised as it does not incentivise households to use less energy.

What is a cash ISA allowance?

This is the maximum amount of money you can deposit into a cash individual savings account (ISA) each tax year without paying tax.

Mr Healey is reportedly planning to reverse the decision to slash the annual ISA allowance from £20,000 to £12,000.