If you’d have taken most of the announcements from the 2026 Budget and had them as departmental announcements, nobody would even have noticed.

There are a couple of exceptions – the temporary extra 3% tax on bank profits, the rise in tax on income from savings and property, gambling tax perhaps – but for the most part this was minor tweaks today, promises of future change and a bit of padding.

Don’t get me wrong, having professionally watched every Budget since 2011, I definitely appreciated the brevity and lack of complexity. And if the aim was not to do anything noticeable to financial markets, then mission complete. FTSE 100 broadly the same, Sterling ok, and government bonds unbothered.

Let’s tackle the main bits first.

The bank tax was always coming. Nearly a decade on from the financial crisis, taxing banks will never cost a Labour government votes. And the message “the country supported you in 2008, now it’s time to do your bit” always lands (even though banks have been paying extra for being banks since 2010). But it’s actually lower than expected, and time-constrained - 15 months isn’t long enough for a bank to consider exiting the country. So a sensible way to do it.

Tax on income from property and savings – very much a Labour classic. If you can’t raise tax on wages, and you aren’t going to do it on small businesses, then do it on those making money from assets. I’m not sure it changes the numbers too much for the country’s finances, but it’s symbolic. The same applies to gambling tax. If you lose your bet, that’s a gambling company’s profit, so no one feels too bad about it – easy win.

The long grass is now full of spending commitments and promises that aren’t yet funded. The 3% defence spending target is the obvious one; Healey said they’ll find the money, but gave no indication of how. The additional £20 billion support for business lending will also be “paid for over five years”, and government-backed first-time buyer loans are “guaranteed” rather than funded. All of which is, broadly, fine.

The shift to devolution is a nice-sounding policy, but the technicalities of giving regions a greater share of centrally collected income tax are more complicated than a 2-minute soundbite suggests.

The emphasis on cutting energy costs for households is, in the short term, good news for individuals. But I promise you that without long-term investments to restore the UK’s energy generation and storage capacity, we’ll face these issues every year. Paying 20 million households £100 a year costs billions without solving the real problem. A stitch in time is needed (nuclear power!), but no sign so far.

I’ll leave on a positive note. The Chancellor scrapped the frankly ludicrous changes to Cash ISA limits, and the punitive taxation on cash in Stocks and Shares ISAs. Leaving aside the admin and tech costs for companies like mine, it keeps tax-free investing accounts similar. That’s what we need to see – less complexity, more simplicity.

The question on everyone’s lips, of course, is whether the promised “spending review” will come before the next election…

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Ben Kumar is head of strategy for wealth, public policy and investment at 7IM.

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