John Healey is set to add 2p to the price of a pint of beer in the Budget tomorrow as part of financial reforms that will also include "everyday" cost of living fixes.

The Chancellor will read his first speech in the role from around 12.30pm on Wednesday, with the British economy battling for fiscal headroom against a backdrop of the war in the Middle East.

In a move to tackle the cost of living crisis, he is also expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage and also announce a drop in tax for everyday "essentials" such as certain foods and fuel for new cars.

Economists are keenly awaiting Mr Healey's first Budget as Chancellor, since being appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham over the summer.

"The key question is whether this Budget focuses on raising additional revenue, delivering stronger economic growth, or attempts to do both," financial expert Elisa Sofocil wrote for LBC.

"The test for the Chancellor will be whether he can demonstrate a credible plan to support growth while keeping spending and borrowing under control."

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