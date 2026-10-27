LIVE: Budget 2026 updates as Chancellor to add 2p to cost of a pint of beer
John Healey tipped to add to duty and raise some taxes while easing some cost of living hardships
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John Healey is set to add 2p to the price of a pint of beer in the Budget tomorrow as part of financial reforms that will also include "everyday" cost of living fixes.
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The Chancellor will read his first speech in the role from around 12.30pm on Wednesday, with the British economy battling for fiscal headroom against a backdrop of the war in the Middle East.
In a move to tackle the cost of living crisis, he is also expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage and also announce a drop in tax for everyday "essentials" such as certain foods and fuel for new cars.
Economists are keenly awaiting Mr Healey's first Budget as Chancellor, since being appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham over the summer.
"The key question is whether this Budget focuses on raising additional revenue, delivering stronger economic growth, or attempts to do both," financial expert Elisa Sofocil wrote for LBC.
"The test for the Chancellor will be whether he can demonstrate a credible plan to support growth while keeping spending and borrowing under control."
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Can the Chancellor raise revenue without choking off growth?
The key question is whether this Budget focuses on raising additional revenue, delivering stronger economic growth, or attempts to do both, writes Elisa Sofocli, Partner at leading tax, accounting and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg.
The test for the Chancellor will be whether he can demonstrate a credible plan to support growth while keeping spending and borrowing under control, she says.
When is the Budget 2026?
The Budget will be read in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 28, from 12.30pm - following Prime Minister's Questions
Full story: Chancellor 'to add 2p to cost of a pint' in Budget - in fresh blow to struggling pubs
John Healey is expected to increase alcohol duty in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI), despite the pub industry saying it would put further pressure on struggling businesses.
Alcohol duty is a tax charged on the production, distribution or imports of alcoholic drinks with a strength of more than 1.2%.
Under the proposals, the duty charged on every pint sold would rise in line with RPI, which is currently 3.9%, according to The Telegraph.
Asher McShane has the full story here.