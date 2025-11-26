Today's Budget leaves serious holes in UK defence and national security plans, it has been warned. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The Government’s Budget leaves major gaps in Britain’s defence and national security plans despite headline commitments to increase defence spending, a leading think tank has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The comments comes against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny of the UK’s defence readiness, after the Army paused use of its Ajax armoured vehicles when around 30 soldiers became unwell during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain at the weekend. Some soldiers reportedly emerged vomiting from the vehicles, while others were shaking uncontrollably, according to the Times. The Ministry of Defence said symptoms linked to noise and vibration prompted Defence Minister Luke Pollard to halt all Ajax training for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution” while a safety investigation takes place. The pause comes only weeks after the £6.3 billion programme was declared to have reached initial operating capability, despite years of delays caused by similar issues. Read more: What's in the Budget? Key points at a glance Read more: Army halts use of Ajax fighting vehicles after 31 soldiers suffer severe health problems

The Army has paused the use of its Ajax armoured vehicles after soldiers became unwell from noise and vibration during a war game exercise. Picture: Alamy

Against that backdrop, the Henry Jackson Society said the Budget’s defence pledges still fall short of what is required to meet a rapidly deteriorating threat environment. The Government has recommitted to raising defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2035, but analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows that the wider ambition to reach 3.5 per cent would require around £32 billion in today’s money, with no plan in place to fund it. The OBR also confirms that “Single Use Military Equipment”, including missiles, complex weapons and warships, has been reclassified from day-to-day resource spending into capital budgets. The change subjects the assets to depreciation but does not add capability or provide additional defence funding. Analysts say the shift masks growing pressure on the Ministry of Defence’s real resource budget.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivering her Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy