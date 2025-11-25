Police have banned farmers from bringing their tractors to a protest on Budget Day in Westminster against proposed inheritance tax changes.

On Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police said it had had a number of conversations with the protest organisers and that while people will still be able to demonstrate, conditions have been put in place to prevent people bringing vehicles including tractors and agricultural vehicles to Wednesday’s event.

In a statement, the force said the decision had been taken because of “serious disruption” the vehicles may cause to the local area, including businesses, emergency services and the public.

Any individual taking part in the farmers’ protest must remain in a specified area in Richmond Terrace, Whitehall, police said.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure from farmers to axe plans to introduce inheritance tax on farming land and businesses.