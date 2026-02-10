The blunder led to the resignation of the Office for Budget Responsibility chief, Richard Hughes

Office For Budget Responsibility, Richard Hughes (L), resigned amid the fall-out. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Autumn Budget was accessed almost 25,000 times before its publication after an accidental leak by the OBR, a probe has revealed.

Ms Reeves told LBC she was at the "higher end" of the angrier scale in the aftermath. Picture: Getty

An initial review suggested it had been accessed just 43 times. In a statement released at the time, the OBR apologised for the "technical error" and said it would be reporting the findings of its investigation to the Treasury to "make sure this does not happen again." The NCSC's probe revealed that the first full download of the OBR’s forecasts occurred just after 11.35am on the morning, which came after more than 500 unsuccessful attempts. The file was then downloaded tens of thousands of times as links to the report spread rapidly online. The report said there had been 20,547 successful downloads within half an hour, from more than 10,000 "unique IP addresses."