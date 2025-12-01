The Tories said decisions by Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in the Budget were leading to “missing children” in families

Rachel Reeves delivered the newest Budget on Wednesday. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government is stopping parents from having “younger brothers and sisters” for their children because of increased taxes, the Conservatives have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tories said decisions by Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in the Budget were leading to “missing children” in families, which shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said was a “personal tragedy” for parents. The shadow minister said that with the slew of increased taxes levied by Ms Reeves in last week’s Budget, that “if they could, Labour would tax the air that we breathe”. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the previous Conservative government had punished families by having another child when it introduced the two-child benefit cap. Read more: OBR chief Richard Hughes resigns after Budget leak error Read more: Starmer says there was ‘no misleading’ by Chancellor ahead of Budget

Claire Coutinho is the shadow energy secretary. Picture: Alamy

“How is that fair? How is that right?” he said. However Ms Coutinho said it was Labour’s economic policies that were deterring parents. Speaking on the third day of the Budget debate in the House of Commons, she said: “They should talk to the many couples who have put off having children, or stopped at one or two because they cannot afford it. The younger brothers and sisters who simply won’t be born. “Those missing children are a personal tragedy for every couple that is having to make that choice. But there will be more of those decisions because they are loading more and most costs and taxes onto hard-working families.” Mr Miliband pointed to his Government’s scrapping of the two-child cap as being transformative for living standards, taking hundreds of thousands out of poverty.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband at Labour’s annual conference, held in Liverpool. Picture: PA