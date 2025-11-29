Starmer was reportedly told of the positive OBR forecast but was happy with Chancellor’s claim that tax rises were needed. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer will back the Budget while acknowledging the Government must go "further and faster" on growth, as Downing Street dismissed claims Rachel Reeves misled voters over the scale of the fiscal challenge as "categorically untrue".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor will face fresh scrutiny on Sunday's media round over what she told the public and markets about the state of the economy. It comes amid a growing row over pre-Budget speculation that she faced as much as a £20 billion gap in meeting her fiscal rules, partly as a result of a downgrade in productivity forecasts. Those rumours were fuelled by Ms Reeves when she used a speech on November 4 to suggest tax rises were needed because poor productivity growth would have "consequences for the public finances". But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Friday said it had informed the Chancellor as early as September 17 that an improved tax take from growing wages and inflation meant the shortfall was likely smaller than initially expected, and told her in October it had been eliminated altogether. The OBR's disclosure has prompted opposition figures to urge the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to investigate whether the Treasury deceived the public. Downing Street rallied around Ms Reeves, with a source saying: "No 10 was aware of the content of the speech, which we believe entirely accurately outlined the need to raise revenues.

"The idea that there was any misleading going on about the need to raise significant revenue as a result of the OBR figures, including the productivity downgrade they contained, is categorically untrue." The source also said No 10 was aware of the OBR figures "which showed the need for significant revenue-raising to meet our commitments and to achieve the desired headroom. "Those figures reflected the OBR's productivity downgrade. The right choices were then made to stabilise public finances through greater headroom, reduce energy bills and tackle child poverty." They said the OBR forecast had not accounted for increases in spending resulting from the scrapping of the two-child benefit cap and U-turns on winter fuel payments and welfare cuts. Read more: Chaos at Your Party as Zarah Sultana boycotts conference despite Corbyn's calls for 'unity' Read more: Prince William 'moved by the courage' of severely ill Gazan children evacuated to UK for medical care In an attempt to move the agenda on, Sir Keir will use a speech on Monday to support the decisions taken by Ms Reeves in the Budget and set out his long-term growth plans. He will praise the Budget for bearing down on the cost of living, ensuring economic stability through greater headroom, lower inflation and a commitment to fiscal rules, and protecting investment and public services. Sir Keir will say "economic growth is beating the forecasts", but that the Government must go "further and faster" to encourage it. He will confirm reforms to the building of nuclear power plants, after the Government's nuclear regulatory taskforce found that "pointless gold-plating, unnecessary red-tape and well-intentioned, but fundamentally misguided environmental regulation had made Britain the most expensive place to build nuclear power".

Reeves is under pressure to quit after the OBR published a detailed account of its discussions with the Treasury that took place before her remarks. Picture: Getty