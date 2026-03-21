Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon dies aged 54
Brendo, best known for playing the character of Xander in the hit ’90s TV series, died in his sleep.
US actor Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander in hit teen show Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has died aged 54.
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The US actor is best known for playing Xander in the cult vampire series, with his family announcing his death on social media on Friday.
In a statement, Brendon's family announced that the US actor had died in his sleep.
They added: "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.
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"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
Brendon rose to fame as Xander Harris, the loyal best friend of Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers in the cult series, which aired from 1997 to 2003.
Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, paid tribute by sharing a photo of the pair from the show, writing: "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."
Emma Caulfield, who played former demon Anya Jenkins - Brendon's on-again, off-again love interest on the show - shared a video of the actor on her Instagram stories in tribute, alongside a broken heart emoji and the caption: "I love you Nicky."
After Buffy The Vampire Slayer ended, Brendon had recurring roles as cyber expert Kevin Lynch on seven seasons of Criminal Minds and appeared on Private Practice.
He also starred in Kitchen Confidential, an adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's hit memoir, and appeared in films including Psycho Beach Party, Big Gay Love, and Unholy.
Brendon was open about his health struggles, including a heart attack, and had undergone two spinal surgeries for cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition that can affect movement as well as bladder and bowel function.
He had also been candid about past struggles with addiction and mental health.
His family added: "While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing".