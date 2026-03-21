US actor Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander in hit teen show Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has died aged 54.

The US actor is best known for playing Xander in the cult vampire series, with his family announcing his death on social media on Friday.

In a statement, Brendon's family announced that the US actor had died in his sleep.

They added: "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.

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"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Brendon rose to fame as Xander Harris, the loyal best friend of Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers in the cult series, which aired from 1997 to 2003.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, paid tribute by sharing a photo of the pair from the show, writing: "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

Emma Caulfield, who played former demon Anya Jenkins - Brendon's on-again, off-again love interest on the show - shared a video of the actor on her Instagram stories in tribute, alongside a broken heart emoji and the caption: "I love you Nicky."