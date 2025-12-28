The ongoing political failure to properly fund NI Water is directly contributing to a spiralling housing crisis, as a chronic lack of supply is pushing up sale prices and rents, according to Build Homes NI

An aerial photo of Fraser Partners', Rivenwood Three development in Newtownards. James Fraser of Fraser Partners warns that Northern Ireland's deteriorating wastewater infrastructure is worsening the housing crisis in the region. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

House builders in Northern Ireland are facing a “very bleak” future, with the region’s crumbling wastewater network forcing some to relocate and others to plan winding up, an industry body has warned.

The ongoing political failure to properly fund NI Water is directly contributing to a spiralling housing crisis, as a chronic lack of supply is pushing up sale prices and rents, according to Build Homes NI. The lobby group that represents some of the biggest residential construction companies in Northern Ireland was set up this year to campaign for action to address the deepening wastewater problem. The body claims it is becoming almost impossible to gain planning permission for new-build projects in many areas, because of an inability to secure the green light from NI Water to connect the homes to its overcapacity sewerage network. The state-funded water company has already identified 100 areas in Northern Ireland where new developments are severely restricted because of a lack of connections. Read more: Robert Jenrick criticises Keir Starmer for celebrating democracy activist’s return from Egypt Read more: Reform UK pledge to prosecute civil servants who grant asylum to sex offenders

Build Homes NI director Paul McErlean. Build Homes NI has called on political leaders to urgently address the problem and introduce an infrastructure levy of potentially around £2 a week in domestic rates bills. Picture: Cavendish Consulting/PA Wire

Build Homes NI has highlighted that house completion rates are at a 60-year low in the region – around 6,000 a year – at a time when nearly 50,000 households are on a waiting list for social homes. The level of funding Stormont allocates to NI Water is currently below what the company needs to fund many required upgrades to the network. The capital investment levels are set in conjunction with Northern Ireland’s Utility Regulator (UR) for defined timespans, called price control periods. For the current period (PC21), which ends in 2027, NI Water has said it is unable to fund £500 million of the works planned – around 25 per cent – while the company is facing a projected funding shortfall of around £2 billion across the next price control period from 2028 to 2033 (PC28). Build Homes NI has called on political leaders to urgently address the problem and introduce an infrastructure levy of potentially around £2 a week in domestic rates bills. It claims political resistance to charging the public for water services is ultimately creating a greater financial burden for many households, as the supply shortage is contributing to increasing house prices and rental costs. James Fraser, director of Fraser Partners home building company, said he was currently unable to proceed with plans for 400 new homes on his Rivenwood development in Newtownards because of a lack of water connections. He said builders across Northern Ireland were facing similar frustrations.

James Fraser, of Fraser Partners, the company behind Rivenwood Three development in Newtownards, warns that Northern Ireland's deteriorating wastewater infrastructure is worsening the region's housing crisis. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“There’s a number of other builders, some that are smaller than me, that have already said they probably will have to wind up in a couple of years’ time, and that just will be that,” he said. “And there’s nobody else entering this. New-build development is not an area anybody would be looking to get into if you weren’t established and you didn’t have a name and you don’t have land and the know-how. “We’re going to be losing builders rather than gaining them in the coming years.” Mr Fraser said he had tried to diversify away from domestic dwellings but said the same problems existed with other forms of construction, as buildings required water connections whether they were residential or not. He had instead started to look to move some business operations to the north of England. “The housing supply in Northern Ireland is going to become so short, demand will continue to rise, both in social and private housing, that prices are going to go through the roof,” he said. “No-one’s going to get on the housing ladder. If you have young children, or even if you’ve kids that are at university age, the likelihood of them getting that home will only become increasingly unlikely year after year after year, because there will be less and less new homes built. “I’m just one of many here – you’re talking hundreds of homes that aren’t being built. We’re looking elsewhere. There are builders who’ve already gone to the Republic of Ireland. “Myself and my brother and business partner, we’re looking in the north-east of England. Because why would you continue to try and do business in a country where the Executive won’t support you?” He said: “It does look bleak. It looks very bleak unless something’s done.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. Picture: Alamy