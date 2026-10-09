There is a straightforward way to test the suggestion that tradespeople should replace their vans with cargo bikes, come to work with us.

That would be a more useful conversation than the one prompted by the debate around Hina Bokhari’s LBC comments saying just that.

Start with loading up. Look at the tools, equipment and materials a job requires. Follow the journey to the customer, the trip to the supplier and the clearing up afterwards. Then work out which parts could realistically happen on a bike.

'How can you carry a ladder on a bike!?' @FestAKINBUSOYE isn't convinced by @HinaBokhariLD 's suggestion that builders could use cargo bikes to help tackle high fuel costs... pic.twitter.com/FI4UKnkaIn

It is easy to understand why the suggestion has attracted jokes and backlash. For people whose livelihoods depend on moving equipment between jobs, it touches a nerve. A van is a substantial business expense. If we could do without one, many of us would happily save the money.

But we buy and run them because the work demands it. As a builder and landscape gardener working in London, Essex and Herts, I need to think about considerably more than getting myself from one address to another. Depending on the job, the load can include power tools, batteries, hand tools, ladders, shovels, a wheelbarrow and materials. Landscaping also means dealing with bulky plants, soil, paving and the waste left after the work is finished.

A cargo bike might carry part of that. The question is whether it can support the whole working day. There are jobs where it could make sense. Someone carrying a compact toolkit to a small repair nearby may find a bike useful. A quotation visit might require very little equipment. Where materials are already on site and secure storage is available, there may be more possibilities. Those are sensible options to explore. Tradespeople are perfectly capable of recognising an idea that saves them time and money. The trouble comes when a solution for certain journeys is presented as an answer for a much wider range of businesses. Weight is only one consideration. Size matters. So does safely securing the load, protecting equipment from the weather and keeping valuable tools secure while you are inside a customer’s home. Then there is the route. A short journey between neighbouring streets is a different proposition from travelling across London, collecting supplies and moving on to another job.

And the working day changes. You discover something unexpected once work begins. You need another tool or a different material. A supplier has something missing from the delivery. The transport has to cope with those changes too. People will say that heavy materials can be delivered. Of course they can, and often they are. But deliveries have costs, schedules and access requirements. Someone still has to move the tools, handle smaller collections, and arrange waste removal. If replacing one van journey creates several deliveries and extra trips, we should examine the result properly. We need to know what it costs, how long it takes and whether it actually reduces traffic and emissions.

That is where politicians, including those in government, need to get closer to the people doing the work. We hear ambitions for more housing, warmer homes and better buildings. Delivering those ambitions requires tradespeople who can reach the site with everything they need.

Cleaner air matters to us too. We work outdoors, sit in traffic and live in the communities affected by pollution. We have every reason to support practical improvements. Give businesses opportunities to trial cargo bikes on suitable jobs. Make loading arrangements workable. Help tradespeople access cleaner vans and reliable charging where those vehicles suit their work. Take tool security seriously. Above all, involve working tradespeople before deciding what they should change.

Running a small trade business means balancing the customer’s budget, material costs and the time available to finish the job. Extra journeys and delays eventually have to be paid for by someone. The memes will move on. The frustration underneath them will remain if people feel their work is being discussed without being understood. My invitation to anyone promoting cargo bikes as a replacement for tradespeople’s vans is simple: spend a full working day with a builder or landscape gardener. Help load up. Follow the jobs. See what comes back at the end.

Then let’s talk about what could go on a bike.

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Els Tisserand is a builder and landscape gardener and co-founder of Compare Builders.

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The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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