Builders have discovered a stash of gold reportedly worth €9million (£7.6m) hidden in the cellar walls while renovating a house in Belgium.

The construction workers came across across the hidden trove of gold bars and coins while drilling in the cellar of the property in east Flanders to lay new sewage pipes.

"Our first reaction was actually disbelief, amazement," said 18-year-old Kobe, who was working on the project as a summer job.

"At first I thought they were €1 coins. But then we also saw a gold nugget lying there. That's when we realised it was something bigger."

After realising the extent of the stash, the builders alerted local police to the discovery, explaining that keeping it for themselves "would be almost impossible" to keep hidden.

"Besides, that would be theft," added the site manager, Mario.

Read more: Bonnie Tyler fans to line the streets of Mumbles as coffin brought to singer's former home

Read more: Burnham announces £65million support package for farmers to manage drought pressures