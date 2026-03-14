The government has made housing delivery one of its defining domestic priorities.

It has committed to building 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament, backed by planning reform and a new £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme running from 2026 to 2036.

Ministers have made clear they want to accelerate supply, with a major focus on social rent and affordable housing; all of which are admirably ambitious goals.

Even before the latest energy market instability, however, there were already serious questions about whether the sector could, in reality, deliver at the pace required.

Official announcements and industry analysis both point to a widening gap between political ambition and practical delivery, with house-builders caught in a Catch-22.

The latest turmoil in Middle East energy markets risks widening the gap between ambition and pragmatism, with construction bosses facing rising costs and a total lack of predictability in fuel pricing and, potentially, availability.

For construction, fuel is not a marginal cost or a tangential concern, as it lies at the heart of how projects function day-to-day. We know this as HSS ProService Marketplace supplies more than 600 customer sites nationwide.

It powers machinery and plants on site, provides electricity for portable offices, enables the transport of materials, supports subcontractor movement, affects waste removal, and underpins the wider logistics network that construction depends on across roads, rail, infrastructure, and housing.

That matters because the housebuilding sector is already working under intense pressure, with squeezed margins driven by rising material, labour, and operating costs.

Labour shortages, financing constraints, planning delays and cautious investment conditions have all made delivery harder.

Fuel price and supply volatility add another layer of cost and uncertainty to a system that has very little slack, or commercial headroom, left in it.

The real danger is not simply that costs rise in headline terms, which consumers usually understand as the price of filling up the family SUV at the pump.

The real risk for the construction sector is that volatility leads to changes in behaviour and business strategy.

When fuel prices become unstable, developers and contractors start to act more cautiously.

Procurement decisions slow, schemes are reviewed more aggressively, timelines are expanded, and margins are tightened further. In some cases, projects that once looked viable become much harder to justify, or projects that once looked appealing become infeasible or unprofitable and never get off the ground in the first place.

That is how housing delivery stalls, not always through dramatic shutdowns, but through delay, hesitation and erosion of confidence. This is especially concerning, given the scale of the government’s ambitions, and is a pernicious decline.

The target of 1.5 million homes already looks ambitious, if not realistic, with forecasts suggesting delivery could fall well short. In London, affordable housing starts have also lagged far behind target, showing how difficult it already is to translate policy into homes on the ground. At the same time, the Home Builders Federation has warned that thousands of affordable homes remain at risk because of the mounting pressures on the industry.

That is why the current fuel crisis should be seen as more than a geopolitical concern.

It is going to become a housing and economic delivery story affecting an industry critical to UK PLC and the country's social fabric.

The government can announce funding, set targets and promise reform, but homes are only built when the numbers stack up and projects remain commercially workable from start to finish.

The fuel crisis is an existential threat to that commercial viability.

If fuel costs continue to rise, the consequences for construction could be profound. We may see slower starts, delayed phases, reduced confidence and further strain on affordable housing delivery at exactly the moment the country needs momentum.

For a sector already bearing a heavy burden of cost and complexity, another external shock could make an already difficult year even harder.

Unless conditions stabilise, the UK could spend another year talking about ambitious housebuilding targets while the reality on sites across the UK moves further in the opposite direction.

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Tom Shorten is the CEO of HSS ProService Marketplace, Europe’s largest building services marketplace.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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