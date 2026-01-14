Renters with a solid track record of monthly payments are being offered a new zero-deposit mortgage designed to help them onto the property ladder.

The 'Rent to Own' mortgage, launched by Hanley Economic Building Society in Stoke-on-Trent, allows tenants with at least 12 months of rental payment history to buy a home without putting down a deposit.

It is aimed at renters who can afford mortgage repayments but struggle to save the deposit required by most lenders.

Under the scheme, buyers can borrow up to £350,000 at an interest rate of 5.79 per cent, available exclusively as a five-year fixed rate.

Applicants must earn at least £25,000 a year, and borrowing is capped at 133 per cent of their current monthly rent.

However, the rate is significantly higher than many mortgages that require a deposit, meaning monthly repayments will be more expensive.

