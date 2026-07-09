The latest figures show there are 4,411 residential buildings 11 metres and over in height which had been identified with unsafe cladding in England

UK Cladding Action Group Hold Protest At Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Funding is to be made available to remove dangerous cladding from buildings which previously did not qualify for Government help.

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Buildings under 11 metres were not covered by existing leaseholder protections because serious cladding problems are considered to be less common in lower-rise buildings. But the Ministry of Housing said on Thursday new funding is being made available under the Cladding Safety Scheme for buildings under 11 metres, with priority support to be given to those deemed to have the greatest fire safety risks. Leaseholders in smaller buildings have faced expensive bills to fix safety issues, and the department said the funding will help protect people against such costs. The money will be administered by Homes England and applications will be open from August, although no figure has yet been given for the amount of funding being made available. Read more: Arrest after mosque replica put on top of loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland - as Muslim Council warns UK on 'dangerous path' Read more: Failing to teach history of British Empire in schools means children do not understand role in shaping UK, claims Salman Rushdie

Buildings under 11 metres were not covered by existing leaseholder protections because serious cladding problems are considered to be less common in lower-rise buildings. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to Parliament, building safety minister Samantha Dixon said the fundingwould “support the remediation of unsafe cladding on a small number of multi-occupancy residential buildings under 11 metres in England”. While campaigners welcomed the “recognition that leaseholders and residents in these buildings have faced prolonged uncertainty”, they cautioned that “with limited funding, it risks becoming another narrow, bureaucratic scheme: giving people hope only to lock them into more years of delay”. The National Housing Federation welcomed the extension on funding to lower-rise buildings. Its chief executive, Kate Henderson, said: “This is an approach the sector has long called for, as height alone is not a reliable measure of risk, and will ensure capacity is directed to where it’s needed most. “Housing associations continue to work hard to make all their buildings safe. The social housing sector is leading the way on remediation, but the scale and complexity of the challenge mean government support remains essential. “This announcement is an important step towards accelerating remediation and ensuring residents in buildings of all heights feel safe in their homes. We will continue to work closely with the government to ensure all buildings with serious external wall safety risks are remediated as quickly as possible.”

UK cladding rules were completely overhauled following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Labour unveiled its Remediation Acceleration Plan in 2024, pledging that, by the end of 2029, all buildings more than 59ft (18m) tall with unsafe cladding that are on a Government scheme will have been remediated. For buildings over 11 metres with unsafe cladding, within the same timeframe those will either have been remediated, have a date for completion, or the landlords will be liable for severe penalties, it vowed. The Government warned building owners who fail to remove dangerous cladding “we are after them”, and said they could face jail. The latest figures, published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government last month, showed that at the end of May there were 4,411 residential buildings 11 metres and over in height which had been identified with unsafe cladding in England. Just over half (53% or 2,331 buildings) had either started or completed remediation works. Ms Dixon said: “Residents shouldn’t be left worrying about living in homes with dangerous, flammable cladding, just because their building isn’t tall enough to qualify for funding. “That’s why we’re taking action so that buildings posing the greatest risk to life are prioritised, as well as streamlining processes to minimise delays and make responsibilities clear.”

Nova House is pictured following the replacement of cladding similar to that installed on the Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty