Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, making him the highest paid player at the club.

Read more: Tottenham accused of editing meeting minutes as fan group calls for transparency

His previous deal, which was signed in 2023, was set to run out next year and talks of an extension had been ongoing for nearly a year.

The England winger, 24, has committed his peak years to the Gunners with a new deal that runs until 2031.

Saka verbally confirmed he would be staying at Arsenal in January and will now look to focus his attention on bringing silverware to the Emirates this season.

Mikel Arteta's side is currently battling on four fronts, as they look to win a trophy for the first time since 2020.

Arsenal have been tying down their key players, such as Saka, to long-term contracts as they look to keep their title-chasing squad together.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signed new long-term contracts in the summer.

Saka has scored seven goals in 33 appearances for the Gunners this season.

Since making his debut at 17 in 2018, the Arsenal academy graduate has gone on to make 217 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals.

He is 116 Premier League appearances behind Ray Parlour's record 333 for Arsenal.

Saka has also scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for England and is expected to be named in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup, which begins in June.