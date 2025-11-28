Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gets engaged to long-term girlfriend after lavish London proposal
The England winger is set to marry Tolami Benson after five years of dating
Arsenal and England ace Bukayo Saka is engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson.
Listen to this article
The Gunners winger popped the question to his now-fiancee during a date at a swanky London hotel.
Saka and Benson, both 24, have been dating since 2020.
A source told The Sun: “Bukayo went all out for the proposal – and the ring he chose is absolutely enormous.
“He’d organised a special night at a top London hotel and proposed there.
“It was incredibly special and Tolami was totally blown away.”
The pair first keep their relationship a secret after meeting.
But they went public in 2022 when Tolami was seen cheering on the Three Lions at the World Cup in Qatar.
She was also seen cheering Saka on at Euro 2024, where she sported a jacket bearing Saka's first squad number, 87.
Tolami is now a senior planning exec in London.
Saka looks set for a big 2026 with his wedding and the World Cup in North America coming.