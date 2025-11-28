Arsenal and England ace Bukayo Saka is engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson.

The Gunners winger popped the question to his now-fiancee during a date at a swanky London hotel.

Saka and Benson, both 24, have been dating since 2020.

A source told The Sun: “Bukayo went all out for the proposal – and the ring he chose is absolutely enormous.

“He’d organised a special night at a top London hotel and proposed there.