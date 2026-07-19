England lost to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, but managed a third-place finish after beating France.

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his sides fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze final. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Bukayo Saka says the “pain” of their World Cup semi-final defeat will fuel England as they attempt to finally end the nation’s long wait for a trophy.

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The Arsenal winger scored a stunning hat-trick in Saturday night’s remarkable 6-4 bronze-medal match victory over France in Miami, which ensured he and his team-mates will return home with something tangible to show for their hard work. However, the 24-year-old will do so admitting the memories of Wednesday night’s semi-final exit at the hands of Argentina will simply increase his determination to succeed. Saka told reporters: “Looking back at it when we go to the next major tournament, this will definitely be fuel for us. It’s very tough to take, but we did show and we believe – and I feel that we made the country believe as well – that we could do it. “That belief hasn’t left us. We’ll be back next tournament to try to get over the line.” Read more: Starmer shares pride in England after World Cup third-place finish as his time as PM comes to an end Read more: Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as England beat France 6-4 to secure World Cup third-place in end-to-end thriller

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his sides fifth goal with Jude Bellingham and Reece James. Picture: Alamy

The fact that England managed to regroup and get the better of Didier Deschamps’ men in a madcap game in Miami four days after their hopes of winning the World Cup were dashed by Lionel Messi and company is worthy of praise after a bruising post-mortem. Saka said: “I don’t think anything can lessen the pain that we felt from the other night. That one really hurt us, I’ll be honest. “But today was just about being professional and finishing strongly. This group has got that togetherness, we’ve got that mentality – that’s never been a problem for us – and we showed that today, so we can be proud of ourselves to achieve that highest finish that England has seen (since 1966).” Saka became just the fourth Englishman to score a hat-trick at the World Cup finals when he converted an 87th-minute spot-kick to hold off a French fightback, and that too was a source of pride.

The England team poses for a group photo. Picture: Alamy