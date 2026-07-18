It's England's best World Cup finish since their 1966 triumph, previously coming fourth both times they've taken part in third-place play-offs before tonight

(L-R) Eberechi Eze, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins nd Harry Kane are presented the third-place medals following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final against France at Miami Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

England has won a stunning game of football against France by six goals to four, securing their best men’s World Cup finish since 1966.

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They raced into a 4-nil lead by half-time in Miami, before the French made it 4-3. But Bukayo Saka's hat-trick and a late goal from Jude Bellingham helped get Thomas Tuchel's side over the line. Kylian Mbappé became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, and France were pressing hard in the second half, but it was England's game, with goals from Rice and Konsa as well. An occasion that started with boos for the heavily criticised manager ended in a breathless bronze medal, with the wounds from Wednesday’s semi-final collapse to Argentina still raw. Read More: England's Morgan Rogers set for £117million move to Chelsea after bid accepted by Aston Villa Read More: Prince Harry to pursue battle for taxpayer funded security when he visits UK

England players receive their third-place medals. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer posted on X, saying: "Great result tonight @England. You’ve done us proud."

Saka’s brace followed goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa in a remarkable first half that was followed by a scarcely believable second period in the Miami heat and humidity. France came out swinging in Didier Deschamps’ final match in charge as Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, taking charge of the Golden Boot race. Substitute Bradley Barcola scored the other, and Les Bleus continued to pepper England’s goal as Tuchel stared down the barrel of even greater humiliation than three days ago. But this England just held out. Saka scored a late penalty to complete his treble, and substitute Jude Bellingham kept his cool after Ousmane Dembele’s earlier stoppage-time strike. This Miami meeting was a match no player wanted to be involved in, but turned into a helter-skelter clash nobody could take their eyes off. Harry Kane and Bellingham were named on the bench as Tuchel made seven alterations, including the surprising decision to start Rice at the end of a summer that has seen him manage a hamstring injury.

Kylian Mbappe, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka compete for the ball. Picture: Getty

But after just three minutes, the move paid off as he burst forward after cutting out a pass before placing an exceptional shot past Mike Maignan from 20 yards. It was a dream start against a punch-drunk side that continued to invite England on, with Saka seeing a goal disallowed for offside before seeing a copycat effort blocked for a corner. Rice swung over the resulting set-piece, and Konsa rose to head home a second in the 18th minute. Mbappe bent a shot wide and called back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson into action, but England were still posing problems. Maignan prevented Marcus Rashford from scoring a magical long-range effort and then denied him on the break, only for the forward to help keep the move alive and cut the ball back for Saka to sweep home.

Bukayo Saka takes a shot during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final against France. Picture: Getty

France looked powerless to stop swashbuckling England, who added a fourth in stoppage time when Eberechi Eze’s exceptional pass was met by a similarly impressive Saka finish. It was an incredible first half and was followed by a bonkers second period. Deschamps made four half-time changes and Mbappe pulled a goal back inside three minutes after Michael Olise slipped him in to score a fine first-time finish. Barcola was among those brought on, and he added another in the 54th minute, having been brilliantly slipped in by Mbappe. Olise, Adrien Rabiot and Dembele all threatened as England faltered, although Ivan Toney would have settled nerves had Maignan not expertly denied him England’s fifth. Tuchel’s side was facing attack after attack. Dayot Upamecano saw an effort saved before a world-class move ended with Mbappe scoring in the 66th minute after collecting a return pass from Olise. England had no control whatsoever, and Olise twice uncharacteristically screwed wide as France sought an unthinkable leveller.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament third-place match. Picture: Getty