The gang stole more than £54million from taxpayers but only £1m has been recovered

Todorova insisted she is innocent, despite pleading guilty in court. Picture: CPS

By Asher McShane

A Bulgarian woman who played a role in Britain's biggest ever welfare fraud has been ordered to pay back all of her ill-gotten gains.

Tsvetka Todorova was jailed for three years in May 2024 for her role in the conspiracy, which stole more than £54million from British taxpayers. The fraudster, 54, was released from prison a year and a half ago and has been claiming benefits since. She was found to have personally earned £263,514 from the benefits scam. She said yesterday that she was living a ‘poor life’ and had been left with no choice but to claim benefits. Her husband reportedly receives £1,3000 Universal Credit. However the Department for Work and Pensions has now ordered a review into the decision to award the couple benefits - and has confirmed she will need to pay back all the money she has received.

The gang raked in £54m throught the fake benefit claims. Picture: CPS

However she defiantly told the Daily Mail she won’t pay it back. She said: “We have a two-bedroom house in Bulgaria that the prosecution has valued at £90,000 but they can't touch it. “We are married and the house is in both our names. My husband has no connection to the case.” Asked what they use the house for, she said: “We go there for vacation.” Todorova - who described her time in prison as 'like a vacation' and boasted of having her hair done and a manicure - claims to now be 'depressed' and ill. She said: “My husband is depressed. I am depressed as well. I have had high blood pressure because of the case. My husband also has a lot of back pain.”

Galina Nikolova, 38, and Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, were part of the gang. Picture: Social Media