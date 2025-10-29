The memorial lists 3,900 people honoured for defending Jewish people during the Nazi occupation of France in the Second World War.

Red hands graffitis are seen on the "Wall of the Righteous. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Four Bulgarian nationals accused of vandalising a Holocaust memorial in France with red paint are standing trial today - as prosecutors accuse Russia of orchestrating the act.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 35 red handprints were found on the memorial's Wall of the Righteous in Paris on May 13 to 14 last year. The memorial lists 3,900 people honoured for defending Jewish people during the Nazi occupation of France in the Second World War. Other prints were found in nearby streets around central Paris. The vandalism may have been "orchestrated by Russian intelligence services” and is one of nine such suspected acts of foreign interference, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. Viginum, the French authority monitoring foreign interference online, said the red handprints were exploited by "actors linked to Russia". Read more: Putin's Bulgarian spy ring jailed for 50 years for running mass 'intelligence operation' out of Great Yarmouth B&B Read more: Six Bulgarian nationals facing years behind bars for part in Russian spy ring run from UK seaside guesthouse

Red hand graffitis painted on a wall of the Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie street, in the area where earlier the Holocaust memorial was vandalized with the same red hand prints. Picture: Getty