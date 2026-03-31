Isfahan, Iran’s third-most populous city, is believed to hold most of the country’s stockpile of uranium

Staggering footage shows the moment US unleashes 2,000lb bunker buster bombs on ammunition depot. Picture: Truth Social

By Georgia Rowe

President Trump has shared staggering footage of an explosion in Iran reportedly caused by a US airstrike on a large ammunition depot in Isfahan.

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A “high volume” of 2,000lb bunker-buster bombs was used in the strike, according to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal after Mr Trump posted about it on Truth Social on Monday. Isfahan, Iran’s third-most populous city, is believed to hold most of the country’s stockpile of uranium, as well as a sprawling “missile city”. The city, 270 miles south of Tehran, is thought to house Iran’s uranium stockpiles in facilities deep underground, according to Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The US strikes came after reports that Mr Trump was considering a military operation involving special forces deep inside Iran to seize stockpiles of enriched uranium from sites including Isfahan. Read more: US 'figuring out exactly who's in charge' in Iran, White House says despite peace talk claims Read more: Fears grow for US students after Iran threatens retaliation for ‘bombing of universities’

Isfahan is home to one of three uranium enrichment sites bombed by the US during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June last year. Iran has yet to formally acknowledge the attack. Amid the bunker-buster attack on Isfahan, an Iranian drone struck the Al Salmi, a fully-laden Kuwaiti tanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil near the Strait of Hormuz – raising fears of an oil spill in the Gulf. The apparent strike is the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz involving missiles and explosive aerial and sea drones since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed on Tuesday that the tanker was hit in an Iranian attack while anchored at Dubai port, causing damage to the vessel and a fire on board.

The US President said Iran’s energy infrastructure would be completely destroyed if Iran fail to agree to his proposals. Picture: Alamy

The company also warned of a possible oil spill in surrounding waters. Dubai authorities said maritime firefighting teams had extinguished the blaze and were continuing to assess the situation. They added that no injuries were reported and that all 24 crew members were safe. It comes after the US President said Iran’s energy infrastructure would be completely destroyed if Iran fail to agree to his proposals.

Trump said he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and hinted at seizing Kharg Island. Picture: Getty