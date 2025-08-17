Finland's "pragmatic approach of quietly preparing for the worst" should be adopted by Brits. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A British man living in Finland has warned that the UK is 'not ready' for potential Russian aggression.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick, 32, moved to Pori, in Finland, in July 2024 to live with his fiancee, Heidi, and now has a nephew there. The software engineer, who grew up in Staffordshire, told LBC he would "fight for Finland" if Russia invaded. He argued that Finland is far better prepared for potential war with Russia compared to Britain. In comparison to the UK's war preparedness, he said Finland's "pragmatic approach of quietly preparing for the worst" should be adopted by Brits. "The shadow of Russia has hung over Finland for its entire existence," Nick said. "It is quite a patriotic country by necessity because if it wasn't it engulfed by Sweden or Russia long ago, so there some level of nationalism and patriotic pride is necessary to the existence." This comes as a former Nato general secretary warned Parliament "this country and its people are not safe" against Russian aggression. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who co-wrote the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), said the UK is lacking in ammunition, training, people, logistics, and medical capacity.

Brit Nick has lived in Finland since July 2024. Picture: Supplied

In Finland, "education is free, healthcare is almost free, as is dentistry," he said. "Things are running pretty smoothly. It's more understandable why people would want to defend it." Read More: Starmer 'commends' Trump peace efforts as European leaders say next step must be 'trilateral summit' with Zelenskyy Read More: UK ready to put 'boots on the ground' in Ukraine from day one of potential ceasefire Compared to Britain, Finland prepare for potential invasion through "distributed defence" which integrates both military and civilian efforts to ensure national security. In 2022, Finland had 50,500 civil defence shelters with space for a total of 4.8 million people - for their population of 5.6 million. In non-war conditions, the defence shelters are often used as sports halls, metro stations and car parks, or storage spaces in residential buildings. The precondition is that the shelter can be emptied and used within 72 hours. This comes as Sir Keir Starmer promised to spend a "historic" five per cent of GDP on defence in a bid to show US President Donald Trump that Europe is stepping up to defend Ukraine. Nick admitted it is difficult to compare the nations as the UK wouldn't be preparing for a Russian ground invasion, like Finland. However, a majority of Brits backed slashing the welfare budget in order to fund defence spending, according to research by LBC.

Conscripts take part in a military training at the Karelia Brigade Pahkajärvi firing range in Vekaranjärvi, north of Kääpälä, Finland. Picture: Getty

Nick described the invasion siren test the first Monday of each month at 12, nationwide. He said: "The first few months it used to get to me. Every time I'd be like, 'what's going on? Oh my gosh!'" "Defence is not something people publicise or openly talk about," he continued. "The idea is you don't want to give away positions of these things, but they do exist." Nick claimed the arms caches are bunkers are an "open secret" amongst Fins so citizens can mobilise if conflict occurred. This "constant readiness plan" extends to Finnish National Service as Nick points out "every generation, every single bloke, barring those who've had some kind of medical exemption or have been in prison during that time, have done national service.

A sport facility at the Merihaka civil defence shelter in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Getty

Underground Kontula skate park and civil shelter in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Getty

"So that's quite an ace to have up your sleeve in terms of preparedness, is everybody from the age of 50 down knows how to fight what they're doing." Conscription in Finland can take the form of military or of civilian service, lasting a period of 165 days, 255 days, or 347 days depending on rank. Nick argued that Britain could benefit from a national service. "It doesn't necessarily have to be military in nature," he said. "The people that come out of it at 20 or 21 years old, they've all got their heads screwed on. "They know what they're doing and they've had some discipline. They've got some skills and kind of a feeling of self worth and pride."

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC