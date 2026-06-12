In his haste, the thief left his jacket behind which contained paperwork including his passport photo

Glen Banks, 57. Picture: Courts

By Alice Padgett

A career burglar was caught after leaving a passport photo of himself on the roof of a £4million Belgravia property.

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Glen Banks, 57, climbed through a window of a two-bedroom house on Cadogan Lane in London last year on February 14. The occupant realised a window was open, and noticed a muddy print on his decking. It was then he found Banks who fled the scene before he was caught. However, in his haste, Banks left his jacket behind which contained paperwork including his passport photo. The jacket was tested and his DNA was identified. He was later arrested. Read More: Woman arrested after ‘hiding in Parliament toilet to sneak around at night’ Read More: Teenage girl, 14, charged with three counts of attempted murder at Manchester school

Cadogan Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Banks has a record of 34 theft offences and ten burglaries, Southwark Crown Court heard. Sentencing him to 28 months in prison, Judge Sally-Ann Hales said: "Judging by the number of times you have been caught, you are not very good at it." Jade Sodipo, prosecuting, said: "One of the occupants said he returned home in the evening at 6pm. "He noticed that a window was open. He believed that it had been closed prior to him going out. "He noticed that there was mud on the desk, but he didn’t think anything of it at the time. He heard a rustling sound ten minutes later."

Southwark Crown Court, London. Picture: Alamy