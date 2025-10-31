A man who was caught burgling one of Damien Hirst’s studios after police traced his movements on a GPS-enabled ankle tag has been jailed.

Liam Middleton-Gomm, 36, stole £5,130 worth of goods when he broke into Thames Wharf Studios in west London on June 30.

Kingston Crown Court heard how the burglar entered the building by smashing the window beside a fire exit and reaching in to activate the shutter, before snatching electronic items, clothing and a pram.

After stealing the producys - which included several leather jackets and a Dior pram with silver skulls on the wheels - the experienced thief fled to his father’s property.

But he was eventually caught and charged after police examined data from a GPS ankle tag he was given from a previous conviction and DNA at the scene, prosecutor Paul Andrews told the court.

Unfortunately for Hirst, some of the goods were sold on and have not been recovered.