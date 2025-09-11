A burglar has been jailed for six years and one month following a heist which saw him steal 159 luxury watches worth £1.4 million from a shopping centre.

David Buisson admitted conspiring to commit burglary in July and was sentenced on Thursday at Maidstone Crown Court.

On the evening of February 7 this year, Buisson, 56, travelled to Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford in a Mercedes GLA using cloned number plates with a criminal associate, Kent Police said.

Just after 7pm, Buisson, wearing a facemask, used a telescopic ladder to access the roof and broke into the building by cutting a hole in the ceiling of the shopping centre, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Buisson then went to a secure area where he overcame several security measures. He stole more than 150 watches from a safe before returning to a getaway car in an adjacent car park.

An alarm had activated during the burglary, so staff alerted Kent Police as soon as they returned to the shopping centre.

