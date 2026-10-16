Burglars wearing hi-vis stole over £12,000 worth of Ann Summers lingerie and sex toys
Police described the pair as "not mastermind criminals, quite the opposite"
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Two men who stole more than £12,000 worth of lingerie and sex toys from an Ann Summers store in Nottingham have been sentenced with one man starting a three-year jail term.
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The offenders were said to be wearing high-visibility tops and had smashed a window to get inside the shop in Long Row in Nottingham in August.
Nottinghamshire Police say officers arrived within three minutes before both men attempted to flee the scene.
They were quickly detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
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A search of one of the men's vehicles uncovered a large quantity of Ann Summers products in the boot, including lingerie and sex toys valued at £12,059.
Jason Kamal, 48 of no fixed address, initially denied entering the store, despite his face being visible on CCTV. He was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court today.
Kamal was also linked to a burglary at Professional Mobile, in Front Street, Arnold, on 28 July.
Electronic devices worth around £13,000 were stolen during that break-in.
Police said Kamal left behind a vape carrying his DNA, while the phone he was using had been taken from the store.
His partner in crime, Ashley Hillsley, 21 from Big Barn Lane in Mansfield, told officers he had been bullied into taking part and had been asked to act as a lookout and provide assistance, after being promised a large sum of money.
Hillsley has been given a community order.
Chief Inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the sentences: "The officers called to this incident did a fantastic job of detaining two suspects within minutes of the call coming in.
"Not only that but they recovered the stolen items taken from Ann Summers.
"These are not mastermind criminals, quite the opposite, who had no chance whatsoever of getting away with this crime."
The case forms part of Operation Reclaim, a Nottingham city-centre initiative launched in May to target crime through the Home Office’s 'Clear, Hold, Build' approach.