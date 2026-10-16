Police described the pair as "not mastermind criminals, quite the opposite"

The haul, worth £12,000, was discovered in the boot of Ashley Hillsley's car. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Harry Briggs

Two men who stole more than £12,000 worth of lingerie and sex toys from an Ann Summers store in Nottingham have been sentenced with one man starting a three-year jail term.

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The offenders were said to be wearing high-visibility tops and had smashed a window to get inside the shop in Long Row in Nottingham in August. Nottinghamshire Police say officers arrived within three minutes before both men attempted to flee the scene. They were quickly detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary. Read more: Russell Brand transformed into 'wild-eyed maniac', alleged assault victim tells court Read more: Teenage hitman faces jail after plotting contract killing on behalf of Iran-backed international crime group

Jason Kamal, 48, was handed a three-year sentence. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

A search of one of the men's vehicles uncovered a large quantity of Ann Summers products in the boot, including lingerie and sex toys valued at £12,059. Jason Kamal, 48 of no fixed address, initially denied entering the store, despite his face being visible on CCTV. He was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court today. Kamal was also linked to a burglary at Professional Mobile, in Front Street, Arnold, on 28 July. Electronic devices worth around £13,000 were stolen during that break-in. Police said Kamal left behind a vape carrying his DNA, while the phone he was using had been taken from the store.

The Ann Summers shop in Nottingham. Picture: Martyn Williams/Alamy