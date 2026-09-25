The next test of public opinion at the ballot box will not be until 2029.

Andy Burnham has ruled out an early general elections. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham has ruled out plunging the country into an early general election, as he prepares for his first Labour conference as Prime Minister.

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The next test of public opinion at the ballot box will not be until 2029, the Prime Minister also said in a round of interviews ahead of the Liverpool gathering. Mr Burnham said he wants to “draw a line” and focus on helping the public feel “a bit of hope in their lives”, rather than begin another divisive electoral cycle. Several media reports in recent days have suggested close advisers to the Prime Minister are weighing up the prospect of an election as early as next year, following polling which said Labour would remain the largest party – though short of a parliamentary majority – if a snap election were called. A general election victory would allow the Prime Minister more room to set out his own agenda for governing the country, rather than being tied to promises in the 2024 manifesto which Sir Keir Starmer stood on. Read more: Britain has everything we need to stop small boats - but passing laws is easier than real solutions Read more: Burnham wants ban on alcohol in the stands at football matches to be repealed

Asked whether he is tempted to call an election, Mr Burnham replied: “Not particularly. No, I’m not. “I see all the speculation and it just races ahead. The media love to do that. No, no election any time soon. “I’m focused on the job as Prime Minister doing what I said I would do. “I will lay out a big speech in Liverpool next week, which will say further about the direction I want to take the country in the coming period. “The focus is on that: helping people with the cost of living, helping businesses with the costs of running a business. “These have got to be the priorities right now rather than throwing the country into a backward-looking process where we are arguing again amongst ourselves. “The time has come, draw a line, get the country looking forward, pulling together, people feeling a bit of hope in their lives again, that’s what I’m trying to do and I hope to take it further in the coming period rather than putting people back into an election cycle.”

Burnham also vowed to crack down on small boat crossings. Picture: Alamy