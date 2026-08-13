Prime Minister Andy Burnham will ask small businesses how the Government can help them plan for the long term when his summer tour continues in Devon on Friday.

The 20% rates relief for pubs and other similar venues was among the first announcements Mr Burnham made when he came into office, as part of a series of cost of living-related measures.

It comes after he announced plans to slash tax for pubs, clubs and venues.

The Prime Minister is said to want to build a fresh partnership between Government and business.

Mr Burnham will tell small business owners he has their back, having described them as the “beating heart of our communities”.

The Prime Minister said ahead of the visit: “Local businesses are the beating heart of our communities, bringing life to the places we call home.

“We are helping pubs, social clubs and live music venues by cutting their business rates, but I’ve always said there is more to do.

“I’m listening to small business owners so we can work together to deliver jobs and growth in every postcode.”

Allen Simpson, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality is how we will solve the youth employment crisis in every postcode and I’m pleased the Prime Minister will be seeing first hand how hotels, pubs, cafes, hotels and restaurants are the foundation of our coastal and rural communities.

“It’s encouraging that the Prime Minister is spending his first weeks in the role speaking with businesses and understanding what employers need to create jobs across the UK.

“I hope in the coming months we will see this sense of change continue.”

Mr Burnham has suggested he wants to go further with business rates relief at the Budget on October 28.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wake Up To Money programme, he said: “We are going to bring forward the VAT cuts on electricity, we are bringing forward the business rate cuts for pubs, we’re going to look at business rates more broadly for high street businesses in the Budget, so there’s plenty more that we can do.”