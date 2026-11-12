The Prime Minister announced the appointment of the first special representative for climate security.

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham has reiterated the UK's commitment to meeting its 2050 net zero target and working with other countries to reach theirs.

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Amid accusations that his Government is deprioritising the green agenda, the Prime Minister pledged a “new era of British leadership over the next decade” on the climate. During his speech to the United Nations Cop31 summit in Turkey, he warned that the “climate crisis is upon all of us now” after a “not normal” summer of extreme heat, wildfires and drought. “The climate crisis is not a distant threat; it is upon us all now, devastating lives and livelihoods everywhere,” he said. “Meanwhile, two wars across two continents have sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for families and businesses across the world. The common thread running through all of this: our dependence on fossil fuels. “The message I carry here at my Cop as UK Prime Minister is this, we’re committed to meeting our 2050 net zero target, and committed to working with all of our partners to reach theirs.” Read more: David Cameron warns Andy Burnham not to trigger ‘decade-long debate’ about rejoining EU Read more: No decision made on reducing electric vehicle targets, Burnham says

Andy Burnham speaks during a plenary session at the COP31 UN Climate Summit. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

As the world will overshoot 1.5C warming above pre-industrial levels this century – a central target of the Paris Agreement – “climate leadership and action have become more urgent”, the Labour leader said. “Britain will answer the call. Climate is a national security issue.” As part of these efforts, Dame Madeleine Alessandri, former chairwoman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, which provides ministers with national security assessments, has been appointed special representative for climate security, the Prime Minister said. Calling on industry leaders to “play their part” to help people on all incomes make the green transition, Mr Burnham said: “This crisis can only be solved in partnership. I have pledged a new era of British leadership over the next decade. “The consensus we once enjoyed on science and climate has gone, and the reality is now the world will reach 1.5 degrees. Climate leadership and action have become more urgent. Britain will answer the call.” Mr Burnham also endorsed host nation Turkey’s pledge to increase the share of global energy demand met by electricity from 21% to 35% by 2035. He said electrification “is how we protect families from global fossil fuel shocks”, creates good jobs and “lowers people’s bills”. The Government will publish a clean electrification road map setting out its plans to build affordable and secure energy systems. The Prime Minister said he had made good on his promise in the wildfire-hit summer to attend Cop31.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) and Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan (second left) during the Cop31 UN Climate Change Conference. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Burnham is expected to be the only G7 leader to address the summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, with US President Donald Trump declining to send a delegation for the second year running. He was the first speaker at the conference on Thursday, addressing a half-empty plenary hall at the start of the session, with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan in the audience. King Charles did not attend the conference, but in a written message to delegates, he urged them to turn ambition into action, warning the need has never been “more urgent”. “As the world gathers for Cop31, I can only hope that this same spirit of partnership and common purpose can help inspire the collective action that our planet – and future generations – so urgently need. “I therefore urge you, and all who join you in Antalya, to meet this moment not only with ambition, but with the determination to turn that ambition into action. This must be Cop31’s legacy. “Our children and grandchildren will not judge us by the promises we made, but by what we chose to do.” The King added: “As we are all only too aware, across the world communities are already enduring severe heat, floods, droughts, wildfires and storms. “Recent events have reminded us, sometimes in the most tragic manner, that climate change is not a distant threat.”

🌍🌿 A message from The King to delegates at the COP31 World Leaders’ Summit in Antalya.



Read His Majesty's message in full: https://t.co/PT4eWBvyiY#COP31 #COP31Türkiye #COP31Antalya 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/msi5xgtFUf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 11, 2026