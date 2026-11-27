Tracksuit, whistle, probably shouting. That picture didn’t come from nowhere. It’s what decades of TV, school PE and Sunday league have shown us. And it’s one of the biggest things standing between Andy Burnham and his goal of getting a million more girls into sport by the newly announced 2035 Women’s World Cup.

I’m all for the ambition. As a former head coach of the Welsh Feathers, I’ve seen first-hand what sport gives women and girls. Confidence, friendships, a sense of belonging. But getting girls through the door is the easy part. Keeping them there depends on whether they believe sport is genuinely for them.

Too many don’t. There’s still a perception that sport is more for boys than girls. And this means that even though girls are growing up in the era of England’s Lionesses and Red Roses, lots of them still feel out of place.

Part of the reason why is who they see holding the whistle. Our latest figures at UK Coaching show the proportion of female coaches has risen from 38% to 41% since 2024. But women are still in the minority, and the higher you go, the fewer there are. At last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, only three of the 16 teams had a female head coach and just 22% of the coaching workforce are women within team sports. While progress has been made overall, there’s still opportunities for improvements in specific areas and workforces.

That matters more than people realise because girls notice who holds authority, and lots of girls say they find it easier to trust a female coach. When a girl sees a woman running the session, picking the team and making the big decisions, she learns that women belong in sport, and not just as players. As coaches as well.

Perceptions of women’s sport won’t shift just because England’s national teams win trophies. They shift when women in charge become ordinary, week in, week out, in every park, leisure centre, and elite club. A boy coached by a woman grows up thinking that’s normal. A parent who watches a female coach get results is less likely to treat the women’s game differently from the men’s.

Yet the women doing this job face the same perception problem as the girls they train. Female coaches still think that their gender affects how others judge their competence, much more than male coaches do. Over time, this becomes exhausting. Recent UK research has shown that women who have left coaching point to reasons such as toxic environments and a lack of recognition for the work they do. None of those are reasons anyone should have to accept as the cost of the job, and all of them are things the sport can fix.

So, if Andy Burnham is serious about a million more girls, he needs to be just as serious about the women who’ll coach them. That means paid, secure coaching jobs, not a system that runs on goodwill. It means backing women in senior coaching and administrative roles. And it means calling out the attitude that still treats a woman with the whistle as a novelty.

The coaches who’ll be leading girls’ teams in 2035 are already out there, in local clubs and academies across the country. Some are wondering whether to stick at it. The time to back them is now.

A million more girls won’t stay in sport because of a target. They’ll stay because the person coaching them understands them and because someone who looks like them showed they belong.

Visit UK Coaching’s Women Who Coach Hub for more information.

____________________

Emily Handyside is Coaching Lead at UK Coaching and a former head coach of the Welsh Feathers.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk