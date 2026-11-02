Up to 10 major industrial and commercial sites across the UK could be built with the help of £700 million in public capital, the Government has announced. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Up to 10 major industrial and commercial sites across the UK could be built with the help of £700 million in public capital, the Government has announced.

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The strategic sites accelerator, launching on Monday, will help stalled projects that are commercially viable and have strong investor demand get off the ground. The scheme will help tackle barriers to development, such as planning issues, grid connections and access to finance, according to the Department for Business and Trade. Six to 10 nationally important developments will benefit through loans, equity and grant funding, as well as technical expertise. These could range from science parks to defence, technology and manufacturing sites. Read More: Britain 'not prepared for war', army chiefs warn - as they accuse Burnham's budget of 'kicking can down the road' Read More: ‘He’s completely wrong’: Streeting hits back at Labour defence chairman’s 'unfounded' Budget criticism

The programme will seek to attract up to £2 billion of private investment. Mayors and local leaders are to help identify investment opportunities. Chancellor John Healey said: “Local leaders know their communities best. Only by trusting them with real power and resources will we see change. “This £700 million package is helping break down the barriers to local growth, so people can feel the benefits of a growing economy and love where they live.” The Government said it was already working with local partners on potential sites in Glasgow, Sheffield and the prospective science and technology park in Sussex’s Burgess Hill. The accelerator, open to sites across the UK, will also explore options in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Liverpool City Region, the North East, Glasgow City Region and Cardiff Capital Region.