Burnham to splash £700m on 10 industrial businesses in bid to help stalled projects off the ground
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Up to 10 major industrial and commercial sites across the UK could be built with the help of £700 million in public capital, the Government has announced.
Listen to this article
The strategic sites accelerator, launching on Monday, will help stalled projects that are commercially viable and have strong investor demand get off the ground.
The scheme will help tackle barriers to development, such as planning issues, grid connections and access to finance, according to the Department for Business and Trade.
Six to 10 nationally important developments will benefit through loans, equity and grant funding, as well as technical expertise.
These could range from science parks to defence, technology and manufacturing sites.
Read More: Britain 'not prepared for war', army chiefs warn - as they accuse Burnham's budget of 'kicking can down the road'
Read More: ‘He’s completely wrong’: Streeting hits back at Labour defence chairman’s 'unfounded' Budget criticism
The programme will seek to attract up to £2 billion of private investment.
Mayors and local leaders are to help identify investment opportunities.
Chancellor John Healey said: “Local leaders know their communities best. Only by trusting them with real power and resources will we see change.
“This £700 million package is helping break down the barriers to local growth, so people can feel the benefits of a growing economy and love where they live.”
The Government said it was already working with local partners on potential sites in Glasgow, Sheffield and the prospective science and technology park in Sussex’s Burgess Hill.
The accelerator, open to sites across the UK, will also explore options in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Liverpool City Region, the North East, Glasgow City Region and Cardiff Capital Region.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Britain’s potential is everywhere, but we hear the same old arguments all too often – outdated infrastructure, insufficient access to finance, and problems with planning.
“These are barriers that hold back investment, block new jobs and shackle our potential, and we need to do more to empower our local leaders and help drive the growth their communities deserve and expect.
“This programme will get the ball rolling for up to 10 of the UK’s most important potential sites, attract billions in investment, unlock tens of thousands of good-quality jobs in the years ahead, and bring good growth to every postcode.”
The initiative will bring together the Office for Investment and the National Wealth Fund, with commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE acting as its national delivery partner.
No 10 North will work alongside the programme and local leaders to help identify investment opportunities.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said the scheme would help unlock the potential of the Runway Park innovation district in the Don Valley Corridor, home to companies such as Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren.
“Now we have an opportunity to build on our success, bringing the public and private sectors together to attract investment and create new opportunities,” he said.
“We can grow the industries of the future and create more good jobs, giving people across South Yorkshire the chance to stay near and go far.”
Bev Craig, Andy Burnham’s successor as Greater Manchester Mayor, said the accelerator was “a welcome step” in helping to address “complex infrastructure, remediation or delivery challenges”.
Plans for the accelerator were first announced as part of former premier Sir Keir Starmer’s 10-year industrial strategy to boost stuttering economic growth.
Applications are open until January 19 2027.
Conservative shadow business secretary Julia Lopez said: “If Labour were serious about backing business and getting our economy moving, they would be cutting taxes, reducing regulation and making it easier for firms to invest, grow and create jobs.
“Instead, at the Budget, they went in completely the wrong direction.”