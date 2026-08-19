Andy Burnham accepted more than £350,000 of donations and freebies in the run-up to becoming Prime Minister, his first register of interests reveals.

According to Parliament’s rules, they need to be declared for a year prior to becoming elected to Parliament.

There were also Lancashire Cricket Club Hundred tickets valued at £458, a hamper basket worth £340 from the ambassador of Qatar, and tickets to watch Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves costing around £450.

He also received Glastonbury tickets worth £1,500 and accommodation worth £1,000, tickets to the Brit Awards worth £3,800, and tickets worth £500 for the Aintree Racecourse.

The new Prime Minister accepted a string of donations to his Makerfield election campaign, his campaign to get to Number 10, and towards funding his team.

Mr Burnham’s campaign for Makerfield and Downing Street appears to have also been well-funded by large donations.

It includes £167,347 from businessman Lord Sainsbury, £35,000 from his ally, former night-time tsar Sacha Lord, and £25,000 from billionaire businessman Gary Lubner.

Labour insisted it was right that political campaign money came from donors, not the public.

A Party spokesperson said: "It's right that political campaigns are funded by the generous support of party donors, rather than via the public purse.

"All declarations have been made in line with Parliamentary and Electoral Commission rules.”

Other donations included £22,186 from the ThinkLabour think tank, formerly known as Labour Together, which former MP for Makerfield, Josh Simons, worked for previously.

One of Mr Burnham’s mentors, Lord Blunkett, also donated £2,000.

The money was spent on office space, IT equipment, staffing costs, polling, social media, travel, hospitality and message testing.

There are also sizeable donations from unions, despite Mr Burnham in previous leadership races being reticent to accept such money from unions.

An amount of £20,000 was received from Unison, the Communication Workers Union and the Fire Brigades Union - though this was for mayoral campaigning.

The TV production company Charlie Parsons Creative contributed £50,000.

Former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer came under fire from critics and voters after receiving thousands of pounds worth of freebies before and after he became Prime Minister.

It led to him repaying several thousand pounds worth of gifts and saying that his top team would no longer accept them.

The register also reveals that the new Prime Minister has a property in London that he owns with his wife and rents out.