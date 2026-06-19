Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been issued a damning ultimatum. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham’s allies have reportedly given Sir Keir Starmer a 72 hour ultimatum to stand down as PM or face a full-blown coup after the former Manchester Mayor’s decisive by-election win in Makerfield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some supporters close to the outgoing Manchester mayor want Sir Keir to quit by Monday, sources told the Daily Mail. It comes after Mr Burnham secured a 9,231 majority and a 54.8 per cent share of the vote in the Makerfield by-election, piling mounting pressure on a beleaguered PM whose future now hangs in the balance. But other allies of Mr Burnham are reportedly not seeking an immediate transfer of power. They reportedly want time to prepare for governing in the event that he succeeds in ousting Sir Keir. Instead, they want the PM to set out a timetable to depart in September, with some believing the mayoral race would be harder for the party to win with no prospect of a change in leader. The PM is now weighing up his future as pressure mounts. Former Transport Secretary Lousie Haigh, a close ally of Mr Bunrham, said: "I hope the Prime Minister takes the weekend to really reflect on the result here – listen to soundings from the cabinet and the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party), because all the evidence suggests that a contest will be brutal, it will be unpleasant and it will be very unlikely that the Prime Minister is going to win at the end of it." Asked if Team Burnham had a "campaign ready to go", she replied "yes", adding: "We really hope that this can be a managed and orderly transition and Keir Starmer will reflect on the results, and Andy and Keir can meet in the coming days, and over the next week, and agree a path forward." Read more: Glum-looking Starmer insists he 'will stand' in any Labour leadership contest as Burnham poised to launch challenge Read more: Andy Burnham sets his sights on Downing Street after seismic victory in Makerfield by-election

Sir Keir will reportedly take the weekend to mull over his decision despite publicly vowing not to “walk away”, The Times reports. But ministers are set to tell Sir Keir his “time is up” and urge him to set out a timeline for an “orderly transition” of power. Several have already confirmed they will tell the PM to quit to make way for Mr Burham, who said Labour had a “final chance to change” after his decisive win in Makerfield set up a showdown with the PM. But Sir Keir has vowed to fight any potential leadership challenge if a contest is triggered, telling reporters he won’t simply “walk away”. However, Mr Burnham’s allies have told Sir Keir to do the opposite and step aside for the newly-elected Makerfield MP. “Andy Burnham has exceeded all expectations and I'm absolutely sure that there'll be an orderly transition of leadership now. Keir would be unwise to try and stop it,” one ally told the Daily Mail. York MP Rachael Maskell said Sir Keir should immediately stand down. "I personally don't believe that capitalism is progressive so I think the basis of his analysis is wrong,' she told a broadcaster. "But what we need to see, as Andy Burnham has been talking about, more national ownership of things like our water which has been devastating in the way that it's been run over the last 30-plus years, in the way that water has been privatised and ultimately has had a real impact on the state of our rivers but also flooding and drought,” she added. The Unite union, a major Labour donor, called for Sir Keir to lay out a timetable for his departure as it backed Mr Burnham for the leadership. Its general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The win for Andy Burnham in Makerfield is a glimmer of hope but it must not be taken as a business as usual mandate.

Andy Burnham speaks In Makerfield after By-election victory. Picture: Getty