Measures such as private entrances and waiting rooms, along with specialist “trauma-informed training” for court staff, will form part of the changes

Mr Burnham described the changes as an attempt to “rebalance the scales of justice and put victims first.”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Specialist courts for rape and serious sexual offences are to be introduced across England and Wales, the Prime Minister has announced.

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At least one courtroom in every Crown Court will be dedicated to handling these cases over the next two years, according to the Government. Victims will also be given access to private entrances and waiting rooms, with the aim of keeping them separate from defendants. While victims are already entitled to request these measures, but their availability currently depends on individual courts. Court staff will receive specialist “trauma-informed training” when dealing with rape and sexual offence cases, while a single point of contact will be allocated to each survivor. The changes are expected to cost the Ministry of Justice an estimated £23 million. Read more: National taskforce launched by government to tackle misogyny Read more: Women and girls to shape £15.6m plan to make London safer

The changes are expected to cost the Ministry of Justice an estimated £23 million. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham described the changes as an attempt to “rebalance the scales of justice and put victims first.” As part of the announcement, the Government recognised Labour MP Charlotte Nichols’ “immense strength and bravery” and her role in raising awareness of the backlog, after she spoke publicly about being raped. In March, Ms Nichols waived her automatic right to anonymity and delivered an emotional speech in the Commons, describing how she had waited more than 1,000 days for her case to go to court. She said the changes announced on Monday were a “hugely important milestone” which would help improve the experience of those who are “all too often retraumatised by seeking justice.” Ms Nichols added: “I’m proud that substantive meaningful change has come from waiving my anonymity to speak about my own experiences, and I can’t tell you how much the support of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor means to me, as I know the difference these measures would have made for me and for so many of the survivors I have worked with in recent years,”. Labour promised in its 2024 manifesto to halve violence against women and girls within 10 years, and the latest Tmove is one of a number of Government measures aimed at tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

At least one courtroom in every Crown Court in England and Walrs will be dedicated to handling these cases over the next two years, according to the Government. Picture: Alamy